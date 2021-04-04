₹73 lakh cash seized in Kotturpuram

CHENNAI

04 April 2021 01:20 IST

A flying squad team has seized ₹73 lakh cash from a businessman who carried it in his sports utility vehicle from Namakkal. The vehicle was intercepted by the flying squad headed by a revenue officer in the Kotturpuram police station limits on Friday night.

The police said the cash was seized since the the carrier could not produce any document in support of the amount. The money was handed over to the treasury department.

