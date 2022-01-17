643 cases booked in Chennai on Sunday for violation of lockdown rules

CHENNAI

17 January 2022

Police set up 312 temporary check-posts across the city; 929 vehicles were seized and 3,947 cases were booked against those not wearing masks

The Greater Chennai City Police booked 643 cases against people who were seen on the roads in violation of the COVID-19 complete lockdown guidelines, on Sunday.

To control the spread of COVID-19, police had deployed 'special mask enforcement' teams and 312 temporary check-posts were set up across the city. Several restrictions, including curbs on the movement of vehicles, were introduced in the city over the last two Sundays. From 6 a.m. on Sunday till 5 a.m. on Monday, police intensified their vigil and conducted vehicle checks at more than 300 places.

As many as 643 cases were booked for violation of the complete lockdown guidelines and 877 two-wheelers, 27 autorickshaws and 45 light motor vehicles (929 vehicles in all) were seized by the police on Sunday alone, for violations.

Separately 3,947 cases were booked against people who failed to wear masks and a total fine amount of ₹7.8 lakh was collected from them.

The police have appealed to the public not to venture out unnecessarily during night curfews on weekdays and during the complete lockdown on Sundays.