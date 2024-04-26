ADVERTISEMENT

62-year-old man gets life imprisonment for murdering wife

April 26, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Court in Chengalpattu has sentenced a 62-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, both Varaprasadam, 62, and his wife Visuvasam, 52, were construction workers residing in Hasthinapuram near Tambaram. The couple worked in different locations. As Visuvasam left early for work and returned home late, Varaprasadam suspected her of infidelity.

On October 19, 2022, a quarrel ensued between them. At midnight, Varaprasadam attacked his wife using a knife, and smothered her with a pillow.

Based on a complaint given by their daughter, the Chitlapakkam police arrested Varaprasadam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The trial was conducted before the Mahila Court at Chengalpattu. Judge Ezhilarasi sentenced Varaprasadam to life imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of ₹5,000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US