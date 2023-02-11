ADVERTISEMENT

60 Plus, a book on giving care for senior citizens, launched

February 11, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A book titled 60 Plus containing more than 100 questions and answers was released on the occasion of Muperum Vizha organised by Dr. V. S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation on Friday. The event marked the fifth anniversary of the foundation. Dr. Natarajan said in the past five years, several programmes such as geriatric health camps, awareness campaigns on adult vaccination, Parkinson’s disease and home healthcare services were conducted. Retired Justice S. Rajeswaran, Madras High Court, released the English version of the book. Siddha medicine practitioner Ku. Sivaraman delivered a lecture on “Millets - most suitable diet for the elderly”. A booklet Millets - Most Suitable Diet for the Elderly was released, according to a press release.

