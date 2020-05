CHENNAI

23 May 2020 00:25 IST

The All-Women police, Madipakkam, on Friday arrested a Sivakumar, 59, a temple priest for sexually harassing a 10-year-old girl.

He was booked under Section 11 (Sexual Harassment) and 12 (Punishment for sexual harassment of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). He was lodged in prison.

