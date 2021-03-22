5.55 kg of gold seized at city airport

CHENNAI

22 March 2021 01:48 IST

Over 5 kg of gold worth worth ₹2.53 crore seized

The Chennai Customs seized 5.55 kg of gold, worth ₹2.53 crore, from passengers.

Officials found 595 g of gold in the form of paste underneath the wigs of Magroob Akbarali and Zubair Hassan Rafiyutheen, who came from Dubai. Balu Ganesan, who came in the same flight, had hidden 622 g of gold on his person and was arrested.

On Saturday, Anbazhagan, a passenger who had hidden 1.3 kg of gold in his socks and underwear, and Thamin Ansari, who had come to collect the gold, were arrested.

In another case, officials found 933 g of gold kept in a cloth bag concealed in a hollow pipe under an aircraft seat, the release said.

On Friday, Syed Ahamedulla, Santhosh Selvam and Abdullah, who came from Dubai and Sharjah, were arrested for hiding 2.08 kg of gold under their wigs.