Chennai

5 held for selling ganja in Pazhavanthangal

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 18 September 2021 03:41 IST
Updated: 18 September 2021 00:51 IST

Personnel from the Pazhavanthangal police station on Friday arrested a gang of five men for possession of marijuana for the purpose of selling.

Following information that a huge quantity of marijuana was being smuggled, a special team of police mounted surveillance in Pazhavanthangal.

On Thursday, Arun Pandian, 24, Kartik, 21, Tamilselvan, 24, Vijai, 24, and Jaabaganpet Rakesh, 21, were caught near the Pazhavanthangal subway trying to sell marijuana.

Advertising
Advertising

The police said the contraband was smuggled in from Andhra Pradesh and sold within the city limits.

Two kilograms of marijuana was seized from them.

Comments
More In Chennai
narcotics & drug trafficking
Chennai
Read more...