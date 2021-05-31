4,480 cases booked for lockdown violations in Chennai, 2,620 vehicles seized

Proper preparations: In the city, there are 12 police districts, and 13 checkpoints were set up on their borders.

CHENNAI

31 May 2021 00:05 IST

Patrol teams deployed across city to ensure compliance

The police have registered a total of 4,480 cases for lockdown violations, and seized 2,620 vehicles on Saturday. Patrol teams ensured that people did not come out unnecessarily.

The complete lockdown enforced in the State from May 10 has been extended till June 7. From May 18, the restrictions were made stringent by Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal. The city was divided into 348 sectors, and the public were not allowed to move between police station limits without valid reasons.

In the city, there are 12 police districts and 13 checkpoints were set up on their borders. Similarly, a total of 153 checkpoints, at the borders of each police station’s jurisdiction, were set up. These points were barricaded and policemen allowed only those with valid reasons and relevant documents to move around.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the traffic police registered 3,013 cases against those who were roaming around without any reason. A total of 568 vehicles were seized, including 26 autorickshaws. The Law and Order police also registered 1,467 cases and seized 2,052 vehicles.

A total of 2,852 cases were registered against people for not wearing masks and 296 for not following personal distancing. A total of seven shops were closed for violating lockdown norms and a fine of ₹1.76 lakh was slapped on them.