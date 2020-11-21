4 kg of gold seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI

21 November 2020 01:12 IST

Four kg gold estimated at ₹2.06 crore was seized by Chennai Air Customs and two persons have been arrested.

On Friday, officials, while rummaging through a flight from Dubai, found two gold paste packets covered in a black adhesive tape underneath the aircraft seat cushion. They recovered 1.3 kg of gold worth ₹67.25 lakh, according to a press release.

On Thursday, six passengers, Shagul Ameed, Mohammed Baisul, Barkath Basha, Syed Ahamed, Adam and Sakkla Sarthar who came from Dubai were detained and officials got 2.7 kg of gold that were concealed in the form of paste in their rectum. This apart, there was a gold chain and a gold plate from a hand baggage. Two passengers were arrested.

