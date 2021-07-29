ChennaiCHENNAI 29 July 2021 01:05 IST
Comments
36 held for gambling
Updated: 29 July 2021 01:06 IST
The police raided two premises at Ennore on Tuesday night and arrested 36 persons who were allegedly gambling.
Following a tip-off, the police raided a house at Tsunami Quarters and arrested the owner of the house Karthika, 38, Suresh and seven others.
They raided a club in Wimco Nagar and arrested 27 persons, including Srinivasan, 37, of Ennore, and R. Shanmugam, 42, of R.K. Nagar. The police seized ₹1.75 lakh in cash, playing cards, a car and three motorcycles.
More In Chennai
Read more...