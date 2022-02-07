31 spotted deer died at IIT-M in 6 months

CHENNAI

07 February 2022 22:47 IST

Activists raise concerns; IIT-M says numbers down compared to previous years

Thirty-one spotted deer and four blackbucks died in the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) campus in six months between July and December 2021, data obtained by an activist from the Forest Department under the Right to Information (RTI) Act showed.

Activists have alleged that the numbers showed that the deaths did not significantly decline despite what they termed as ‘harsh’ steps taken by the IIT-M administration to prevent stray dogs from roaming in the campus. The administration, however, said that the number of deaths has declined compared to previous years.

The reply obtained by R. Aswin Kumar under the RTI Act showed that while postmortem was done for all the blackbucks, it was done for only 15 of the 31 spotted deer. The cause of death of only 10 spotted deer is, however, mentioned in the reply. While two died due to dog bite, another four died due to weakness and diseases. Importantly, the remaining four died due to plastic indigestion.

Advertising

Advertising

The cause of deaths of the four blackbucks, which are accorded highest protection under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, are not provided in the reply. Interestingly, though these four deaths occurred in July, September, and November 2021, the RTI Act reply said the postmortem reports were yet to be received.

IIT-M came under criticism in recent months for confining large number of stray dogs in dog shelters inside the campus, allegedly under poor conditions leading to the death of many. The administration has repeatedly denied this allegation and said the dogs were provided proper care in the shelters. It stressed on the need for confinement by arguing that they posed a safety concern, mainly to the deer population on the campus.

A case in this regard is being heard by the Madras High Court. Arun Prasanna of the People for Cattle in India (PFCI), a petitioner in the case, questioned why postmortem was not conducted in all the cases when both spotted deer and blackbucks are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Citing data obtained through another RTI request last year, he said the deaths did not reduce noticeably. The deaths of spotted deer and blackbucks combined were 86, 93, 84 and 78 in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively. While the data for first half of 2021 is not available, 35 died in the second half.

Plastic ingestion

Pointing out to the deaths due to plastic indigestion, he stressed on the need to reduce pollution in the campus and to avoid construction of more buildings.

IIT-M administration, in its response, said there has been a decline in the deaths of spotted deer and blackbucks. It said the deaths on the campus in 2021 was only 53.

This, however, excluded those injured due to dog bites inside the campus but were taken out by the Forest Department for treatment and died subsequently.

Importantly, citing data provided by the Forest Department last month, the administration said the number of deaths of deer within campus reduced from 28 in 2020 to just five in 2021. It said that the decision to perform postmortem was made by the Forest department.

It said were still 15 to 16 stray dogs roaming wild on the campus, posing a threat to spotted deer, blackbucks and monitor lizards. A blackbuck died in November due to dog bite, it said and added that a video captured last month showed a stray dog chasing a deer. Rigorous steps have been taken to eliminate plastic on the campus and preserve biodiversity.