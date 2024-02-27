30 government-aided schools in T.N. to get 400 new books for libraries under ‘Spreading the Joy of Reading’ initiative

February 27, 2024 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Students of the Moongibai Goenka Girls’ Higher Secondary School can now enjoy a more well-stocked library as an additional 400 books have been given to the school, as part of the ‘Spreading the Joy of Reading’ programme.

The initiative is under the Lit Fest banner of The Hindu Group, in collaboration with the title sponsor, G Square, where as many as 30 schools in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Kancheepuram will get a collection of 400 new books.

R. Santhakumari, headmistress of the school, was excited about the additional reading material for the students. “Every week there are two periods dedicated to the library so that the students can improve their reading. Most students in our school are from economically-weaker sections, and hence, do not have access to other reading material. These new books will help with that,” she said.

“It’s important to encourage students to read more than just textbooks. By doing so, we are helping them develop better reading skills and a wider interest in different topics. Libraries have always been important. They are places where people can learn and get inspired by great ideas. Even today, many successful people, especially from rural areas, credit libraries for sparking their curiosity and love for learning. While G Square is often known for giving people the space to build their dream home, we felt it would be a little nicer, if we gave a little space where children can get some knowledge about the world, which can help them become the leaders of tomorrow,” said Latha Aranganathan, Chief Marketing Officer of G Sqaure.

“Through this initiative we aim to transcend mere education and cultivate a deep-seated passion for reading within the hearts and minds of our young learners,” said Sundaresan. S, vice president of advertisement-sales south, The Hindu Group.

A. Sowparnika Lakshmi, a class 11 student was looking forward to reading the books as, she said, it would give her new perspective into various issues.

