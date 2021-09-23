3 share auto passengers die in accident

CHENNAI

The driver hit a median and a lorry rammed the vehicle

Three persons were killed and three injured after the share auto in which they were travelling hit a barricade, overturned and a lorry rammed it on G.S.T. Road near Irumbuliyur signal on Tuesday night. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital.

According to the Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing, the share auto was going from Tambaram railway station to Perungalathur with nine persons travelling in it. The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the temporary barricade near the signal. The vehicle overturned on the other side of the road when a lorry rammed it, killing three persons on the spot. The share auto driver fled the spot. However, he was arrested on Wednesday.

The three persons who died were identified as Nagamuthu, 36, of Puducherry, Isaac Raj, 51, of Panruti and Sundararaj, 37, of Perungalathur.

The three bodies were sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem.