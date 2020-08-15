29 arrested for gambling at service apartment

CHENNAI

15 August 2020 00:24 IST

Police raided premises at R.A. Puram

Twenty nine persons have been arrested for gambling at a service apartment in R.A. Puram.

The police have been conducting raids on places used for illegal gambling and arresting those who indulged in the illegal acts by placing bets and money. Following information, a special team of police personnel, under Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mylapore, G. Shashank Sai, mounted surveillance.

When the special team entered the apartment, more than 20 persons were playing cards by placing bets. The police team surrounded the inmates and took them to Pattinapakkam police station. As many as 28 of them, including an AIADMK functionary, who is a former councillor, were apprehended.

According to police, K. Mahendran, 51 of Mogappair and 28 others ; D. Gopi, 46, of Mudichur; G. Ravi, 46 of Sevvapet; G. Ramkumar, 38 of Ekkattuthangal; K. Veeraragavan, 62 of Arumbakkam; and 24 others were booked under the Gambling Act and released on bail. Police seized ₹9.55 lakh cash and playing cards from them.