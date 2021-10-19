2.67 kg of gold seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI

19 October 2021 16:50 IST

Two passengers were arrested for trying to smuggle 2.67 kg of gold and electronic goods worth ₹1.40 crore, which were seized, at Chennai airport, by the Chennai Air Customs.

Six passengers who had come down from Dubai and Sharjah at 4 a.m. and 4.30 a.m. were held on account of suspicion. When officials questioned and examined them, it was found that the passengers had concealed 10 gold bundles in their rectum, gold cut bits and chains, which in total weighed 2.67 kg. Two passengers were arrested, according to a press release. Further investigations are on.

