26-year-old attacks girl

CHENNAI

05 March 2020 01:05 IST

The Anna Nagar All-Women Police are on the lookout for a 26-year-old man who reportedly slit the throat of a Class VIII student with a knife on Wednesday, after she rejected his proposal and resisted his attempts to abduct her.

While the girl has been admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in a critical condition, the police have launched a manhunt for Nithya alias Nithyanathan, a food vendor.

Nithya and the girl lived in Aminjikarai. On Wednesday evening, she returned home after school and the neighbours suddenly heard a cry.

When they rushed to her house, they found her bleeding. Nithya escaped from the spot.