ADVERTISEMENT

2023 will be the year of millets, says Union Food Processing Industries Secretary

January 04, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Anita Praveen, speaking at an international conference on innovation in food and beverage technology in Chennai on Wednesday, said the Union government was incentivising companies to make millet-based products, in a move towards sustainability

The Hindu Bureau

Making the shift from rice, which requires ecologically expensive technology, to millets, will be the result of policy changes of the government, Anita Praveen said. File photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: File

“We cannot stop using resources but we can optimise their usage, and millets are a healthy and sustainable option we must choose,” said Anita Praveen, secretary, Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Ms. Praveen was speaking at the inauguration of the International Conference on Innovation in Food and Beverage Technology for Sustainable Future in Chennai, on Wednesday. The three-day conference, funded by the Ministry, will focus on the prospects, challenges, and opportunities in the food and beverage industry, recent technologies, global safety standards, and export opportunities.

She said that making the shift from rice, which required ecologically expensive technology, to millets will be the result of policy changes and that the government is incentivising companies to produce millet-based products. “Sustainability is often talked about, but it is not easy to achieve and countries like India are taking active steps towards achieving sustainable development goals,” she said. Students, Ms. Praveen said, are the “fresh minds” of the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It is important to understand India’s bio-climatic zones and develop customized technology,” said Usha Antony, president and dean, College of Fish Nutrition and Food Technology, Chennai.

Other dignitaries from the food and beverage industries as well as the founder of food products company, Aachi Group, were present to address the gathering

More than 600 faculty, researchers, students, entrepreneurs, and industrialists are expected to benefit from the deliberations at the conference. An exhibition of stalls of leading food industries will also be open to the public at the venue of the conference, at the Madras Veterinary College, Vepery.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US