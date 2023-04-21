19-year-old lynched to death in a ruckus after friend’s birthday celebration on Marina beach

April 21, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 19-year-old youth died and two of his friends were injured after suspected workers in the shops on Marina beach attacked them following a fracas on Thursday night. The three youths had gone to the beach for birthday celebration and were allegedly inebriated.

The police said the victim, Vignesh from Avadi, bled to death from injuries received on his head, ears and neck. His friends Aravindan, 22, also from Avadi, and Sanjay, 18, from Tiruvallur, have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Omandurar. The condition of Sanjay is said to be critical.

Sanjay had cut a cake on the sands of the Marina beach and thereafter allegedly created a ruckus damaging a couple of shops, the police said. A few shopkeepers and workers beat them up. The three men left the spot but returned and picked a fight leading to fresh attacks on them, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The morning walkers found the three lying with bleeding injuries on the service road near the beach on Friday and alerted the police. A police patrol team took them to the hospital where Vignesh was declared dead on arrival.

Anna Square Police have registered a case and arrested three suspects in this connection.

ADVERTISEMENT