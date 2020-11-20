180 govt. school students on wait list under 7.5% quota seats

CHENNAI

20 November 2020

Admitted students complete paperwork in colleges

As many as 180 candidates were wait-listed for medical admissions on Thursday, the last day of counselling under the 7.5% reservation for NEET-qualified State government school students.

All 227 seats in government medical colleges and 86 seats in self-financing medical colleges were filled under the quota. Similarly, all 12 government dental college seats were filled, whereas 33 seats in private dental colleges were not filled.

123 seats allotted

A total of 123 seats were allotted on Thursday. Of the 374 candidates who were called for counselling, 303 attended and 71 were absent. Three seats in government medical colleges and 82 in self-financing medical colleges were allotted, Selection Secretary G. Selvarajan said. As many as 80 candidates opted to be on the waiting list.

On Thursday, candidates who had been allotted seats in city colleges completed the paperwork for registering in their respective colleges.

The Selection Committee had invited 23 persons with disability for scrutiny of their certificates. Counselling for these candidates would be held on Saturday. As many as 51 candidates under the sportspersons category have been called for scrutiny of their certificates on Friday.