17 held for sale of banned tobacco products in Chennai

CHENNAI

17 January 2022 14:22 IST

Police have intensified their vigil against banned tobacco products; 25.4 kg of gutka and 300 g of maava were seized

In a special drive against the sale of banned tobacco products, the Chennai city police registered 17 cases and arrested 17 persons last week.

On the orders of the Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, police personnel have tightened their vigil andconducted raids against the smuggling and illegal sale of gutka, mava, hans and other tobacco products in their respective jurisdictions.

Police said 25.4 kgof gutka, 300 grams of mava, two-wheelers and mobile phones were seized from the accused from January 9 to 15. Notably, two accused, M.Rajarajan, 49 and R. Mahendran, 35 were arrested under the Sankar Nagar police station limits for smuggling the banned products and stocking for the purpose of selling.

Mr. Jiwal said police personnel have enhanced their vigil and stringent action would be taken against peddlers.