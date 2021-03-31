140 kg ganja seized, three held

CHENNAI

31 March 2021 01:20 IST

The accused couriered the consignment and flew into the city from Tripura

The Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW), T. Nagar, arrested three drug peddlers from Tripura and seized 140 kg of ganja from them.

Following a tip-off on the movement of contraband, a special team deployed decoys at a room in a lodge on Begam Shahib Second Street, Thousand Lights. Around 7.30 p.m, the sleuths nabbed two youth at the lodge and seized 20 kg of ganja from them.

Based on their information, the team raided a house at Thoraipakkam where 120 kg of ganja had been kept. The arrested persons were identified as Mohamud Mamunul Islam, 22, Sarif Chowdhary, 25, and Sahin Miah, 23, of Tripura.

The accused sent ganja through a reputed courier firm to the city for distribution and sale. After despatch, they flew to the city, collected the consignment and stocked it at a rented house at Kallukuttai, Thoraipakkam. They were planning to distribute it to customers who placed orders online, the police said.