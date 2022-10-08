133 anti-social elements nabbed across Tamil Nadu in 24 hours 

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 08, 2022 22:39 IST

A special operation dubbed ‘Lightning’ was conducted for 24-hours across the State to nab anti-social elements. In this operation, 133 prominent anti-social elements were nabbed, said Director General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force C. Sylendra Babu.

According to him, 15 accused, who had pending warrants against them in connection with murders and robberies, were remanded in judicial custody. Moreover, 13 gangsters, under the A+ category and on the run for several years, were also arrested. They have several murder, robbery and land grabbing cases against them.

The police are interrogating the other 105 who were nabbed. The operation would continue further said, he said in a release.

