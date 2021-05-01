13 COVID-19 patients shifted to Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology

CHENNAI

01 May 2021 01:29 IST

The new ward is step-down facility for two government hospitals

A total of 13 patients were admitted to the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (IOG) on Friday, a day after a new ward with 100 beds to accommodate COVID-19 patients was commissioned.

The Health Department augmented beds in the maternity hospital as part of its effort to increase bed strength in the city.

The IOG facility will be used as a step down ward, where patients would be shifted after they have been stabilised at either the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate, or at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Hospital officials said nine patients were transferred to the IOG and another four patients from the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Superspeciality Hospital were transferred till 6 p.m. They expect more patients to be sent to the IOG.

These patients required lower levels of oxygen support, around three to five litres. “This is a COVID-19 health centre. Those who don’t need oxygen support would be sent to COVID Care Centres,” an official said.

At present, the hospital received only women as it was a maternity hospital. However, if the general caseload increased, the hospital might admit men too, the officials said.

The hospital has demarcated 60 beds to admit COVID-19 patients. “We have around 36 pregnant patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19,” the official added. During the first wave, the hospital treated 800 women.