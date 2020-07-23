10 waterbodies in Ambattur to be rejuvenated, beautified

CHENNAI

A ₹27-cr. project has been taken up to develop the ponds as recreation spots

Several waterbodies in and around Ambattur that faced the threat of encroachments would be rejuvenated in a few months.

Residents of Kallikuppam said the space along the Kallikuppam main road was being restored as a waterbody. It had remained dry for many years as it was neglected and was an easy target for encroachments. Many other small waterbodies such as Thathankuppam, which were under the control of the local body, had been reduced to dry spaces.

Kallikuppam pond

Spread over 16 acres, the pond at Kallikuppam, near Ambattur, used to be one of the sources feeding Korattur lake.

A wall is being built around the pond, which would be deepened.

Officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation said the space would soon be turned into a recreation spot. Besides building a pathway and park, a children’s park and an outdoor gym would be developed around the pond on the lines of the Ambattur lake.

This is one of the 10 waterbodies, whose area varies from a minimum of one acre to 16 acres, being restored in and around Ambattur.

“We plan to construct a cut and cover channel to carry surplus water from the pond in Kallikuppam to Korattur lake,” said an official. The ₹27-crore project had been taken up under the Chennai Mega City Development Mission.

Ambattur MLA V. Alexander said many waterbodies had remained neglected for over three decades.

Some of those identified for rejuvenation include those in Ooragadam, Pattaravakkam, Pari Nagar, Karukku, Menambedu and Thathankuppam.

Once restored, these ponds would serve as sources of groundwater recharge. The project was set to be completed before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

Efforts were on to rejuvenate the other major waterbodies in Korattur and Ambattur, Mr. Alexander added.