Youth killed

Bengaluru

30 November 2020 01:20 IST

A 22-year-old was stabbed to death in Gangondanahalli, Chandra Layout, on Saturday night.

The deceased, identified as Abdul Sahil, was a welder by profession, said the police. “He was on his way home late at night when he was attacked by an armed gang near a mosque. They stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot,” said a police officer. He was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

. Additional police force has been deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

