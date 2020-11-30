BengaluruBengaluru 30 November 2020 01:20 IST
Comments
Youth killed
Updated: 30 November 2020 01:20 IST
A 22-year-old was stabbed to death in Gangondanahalli, Chandra Layout, on Saturday night.
The deceased, identified as Abdul Sahil, was a welder by profession, said the police. “He was on his way home late at night when he was attacked by an armed gang near a mosque. They stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot,” said a police officer. He was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
. Additional police force has been deployed to maintain law and order in the area.
More In Bengaluru
Read more...