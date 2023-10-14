ADVERTISEMENT

World Standards Day celebration today

October 14, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Bureau of Indian Standards, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, Bengaluru Branch Office, is celebrating World Standards Day 2023 on the theme ‘Shared vision for a better world’ SDG 3 on Saturday. Former Minister and MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan, will be chief guest and deliver the inaugural address. The presidential address will be delivered by Prahalada Rama Rao, Pro-Chancellor of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana, Bengaluru, and the keynote address will be delivered by K.J. Jagadish, Managing Director, KMF.

A special address will be made by Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, Additional Director Vigilance and Public Distribution, Government of Karnataka. The event will be held at Taj Yeshwantpur, Tumkur Road, Bengaluru, from 11.30 a.m. to 3.50 p.m. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US