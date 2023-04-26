April 26, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

A woman in Bengaluru jumped off a bike taxi to escape alleged harassment by the driver. The incident happened in Yelahanka New Town police station limits on the night of April 21.

The video of the victim jumping off the bike has gone viral on social media. The incident raised questions about the safety of women booking bike taxis in Bengaluru, especially at night.

As per the details shared by the police, the complaint booked a ride to Indiranagar at 11.10 p.m. After the rider picked her up from the designated place, he allegedly started misbehaving with her. According to the FIR, the accused snatched the mobile phone of the woman on the pretext of checking the OTP and physically harassed her.

When the woman resisted and asked him to stop the vehicle, the rider drove in the opposite direction, towards Doddaballapur, instead of towards Indiranagar. Sensing trouble, the woman jumped off the moving bike, and suffered injuries.

The next day, she filed a police complaint. Police tracked down the accused and arrested him. The accused is Deepak Rao (28), hailing from Hyderabad. According to the police, he has been working in Bengaluru for 4-1/2 years. He started off as a food delivery executive. For the past 2-1/2 years, he has been working with a bike taxi aggregator.

Police have reached out to their counterparts in Hyderabad to verify his antecedents.

DCP (South East division) B.M. Laxmi Prasad said that, following a similar incident some time ago, strict instructions were given to bike taxi aggregators and those running food delivery apps to check the antecedents of the people who attach their vehicles on their platform. The police said that aggregators must ensure the safety of women using the mobile app.

Rapido is yet to respond to the incident.

