Woman arrested in Rakesh Tikait attack case

The High Grounds Police have arrested Umadevi, who was a part of a gang which attacked farmers’ leader Rakesh Tikait on May 31.

The police had arrested three persons, and based on the investigation arrested Umadevi from Hebbal on Monday, a police officer said .

The accused had not only created ruckus at the venue after the attack but also fought with the people present at the press conference and also shouted slogans to instigate, while the police were arresting the accused. The police have analysed the video recording of the incident to confirm her involvement and arrested her.

The police are investigating further to ascertain the exact reason behind the attack. The accused attacked Mr. Tikait with a mic and splashed ink on him, while he along with other dignitaries were addressing the press conference at Gandhi Bhavan.