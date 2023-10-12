With fully operational Purple Line, many prefer metro to personal vehicle

October 12, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

“Taking the metro for my daily office commute brings me immense joy as I bid farewell to my personal vehicle. This shift not only simplifies my daily travel but also plays a part in building a greener, more sustainable future,” Vivek Rao, an IT professional at Kadugodi Tree Park, said.

Since the launch of the entire Purple Line of Namma Metro on October 9, he has left behind his two-wheeler, which he used to take from Ramamurthynagar to Kadugodi Tree Park.

Mr. Rao is not alone in his choice; many people have shifted to the metro following the opening of the Whitefield-Challaghatta metro corridor (Purple Line) of 43.49 km. Once plagued by nightmarish traffic, IT professionals employed on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) are hugely relieved. There is also now a fleet of 37 Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation feeder buses, which was introduced on Wednesday (Oct 11), providing a convenient commute from the K.R. Puram metro station to ORR.

Praneetha Prasad, another commuter who used to take a bus, has also shifted to the metro after the new line started operation. “I used to rely on buses for my daily commute from Indiranagar to Whitefield, but I have made the switch ever since the new metro line started its operation. The metro not only offers a faster and more convenient travel experience but also contributes to a smoother daily routine. It’s a positive change that benefits not just me but many others as we can avoid the traffic and pollution,” added Ms. Prasad.

Rajesh Sharma, an IT professional whose office is on ORR, added, “The inauguration of the new metro line has revolutionized my daily commute. I used to endure hours of traffic congestion on the ORR in my car, but now, thanks to the seamless integration of metro services and BMTC feeder buses, I can reach my destination punctually. Previously, my journey from Baiyappanahalli took over an hour and a half; now, it merely takes 30 to 40 minutes to reach the office.”

“The metro’s impact on my daily routine has been significant. I used to dread the congested roads while on my two-wheeler from Benniganahalli to Whitefield. Bbut now, I look forward to the metro. It’s not just about reaching my destination; it’s also about convenience and saving time,” Arjun Gowda, a commuter, said.

Srinivas Alavilli, a fellow at WRI India and one of the minds behind the #Personal2Public (P2P) campaign, which encourages Bengaluru citizens to embrace public transport at least twice a week, believes that a significant number of people have started utilizing public transport more frequently due to improved connectivity. “Now is an opportune moment to urge people to use public transport because we have created an enabling environment, thanks to the collaboration between BMTC and BMRCL,” says Mr Alavilli.

The P2P campaign aims at changing behaviour because many individuals perceive public transport as a lesser choice and sometimes even as a status issue. “I am hopeful that this perception will be transformed,” he added.

Drop in traffic congestion

The fully operational Purple Line has brought good news for those who use the Outer Ring Road. A senior traffic police official said there is been a perceptible decrease in congestion during morning rush hours, particularly between Tin Factory and Whitefield, at Hoodi Junction, and outside the Baiyappanahalli metro station. However, officials said they are waiting for a few more days to assess the situation accurately.

Manas Das, the president of the Outer Ring Road Companies Association, said, “We are urging our member companies to promote the use of public transport among employees, aiming to alleviate traffic congestion on ORR. This initiative can be achieved by providing employees with complimentary or discounted transportation passes.”

