Wipro GE to offer genuine med-tech devices online through GE Shop

Bengaluru

07 December 2021 18:12 IST

Sets up B2B e-commerce platform

Wipro GE Healthcare has set up GE Shop, a B2B e-commerce platform, to enable the purchase of genuine med-tech devices, equipment, and their parts and accessories online.

Through the GE Shop, Wipro GE Healthcare aims to address the underserved Tier II & III markets in India. This initiative is aligned to GE’s vision of democratising access and unlocking better value in healthcare systems across India.

Purchase of med-tech devices required a considerable amount of research and in-depth product understanding. The platform was designed to solve the elementary issues faced by healthcare professionals, and is configured to offer transparent and authentic information about medical devices.

Dr. Shravan Subramanyam, Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare, said, “India is a country within many countries, and to serve the market well, it is important to re-think and re-invent. Our philosophy with the GE Shop is rooted in creating a value proposition that goes beyond just access to medical devices.”

Through this portal, Wipro GE is trying to get closer to healthcare professionals in India by giving them access to a pool of knowledge on med-tech. The company is developing an omni-channel health ecosystem while continuing its commitment to support hospitals across India, Mr. Subramanyam added.