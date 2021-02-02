White topping of Hennur Main Road, Kogilu Road proposed

Bengaluru

02 February 2021 15:00 IST

BBMP Commissioner inspects ongoing work on Thanisandra Main Road

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed to take up white topping of Hennur Main Road and Kogilu Road, which are alternative roads to reach the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). A proposal regarding the same has already been sent to the State government, said civic chief N. Manjunath Prasad.

If approved, the three alternative routes to KIA, apart from Ballari Road, would all be white topped. White topping has been taken up already on Thanisandra Main Road, one of the three.

On Tuesday, the Commissioner, accompanied by senior officials, inspected the ongoing work on Thanisandra Main Road, a 19-km (9.5-km on each side) stretch between Outer Ring Road (Nagawara Junction) and Bagalur Main Road (Bagalur Cross). The stretch, excluding one-km of the flyover at Rashtrottana Junction, is being white topped at a cost of ₹65 crore.

The white topping work has been completed on a total of 11.5-km (including both sides of the road) in 60 days. Mr. Prasad said that the work on ducts for Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) lines and OFC, and kerbs for the footpaths will completed in the next 45 days.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has laid water pipelines and the connection is being tested. “This is one of the reasons for the work not taken up on some portions along the stretch. Once the testing is completed, the remaining portion of the white topping work will be taken up,” he added.

BBMP officials claimed that to minimise inconvenience to the motorists, the stretches where white topping is yet to be taken up had been asphalted temporarily.

The BBMP chief also inspected the two flyovers measuring 600 m each near Veerannapalya that connect Hebbal to K.R. Puram. The bridge portion and service lanes have been white topped. The traffic police had accorded permission and work was taken up on January 10 and completed on January 22. The flyovers have now been opened for vehicular movement.

Noting OFC (optic fibre cables) hanging on both sides of the flyovers, the civic chief directed the officials concerned to remove them and accord permission to lay the cables underground after collecting the requisite charges.

A flyover has been constructed at Rashtrottana Junction on Thanisandra Main Road to reduce traffic congestion and offer signal free movement at a cost of ₹25 crore. The four-lane flyover is 459 m long. “All that remains is line marking and asphalting of the service roads. Once these minor works are completed, the flyover will be inaugurated,” Mr. Prasad said.

The stretch between Jakkur and Narayanapura and Hennur is a poor condition. The officials were directed to take up repairs immediately. During the inspection, the Commissioner found sewage flowing in side drains at Agarahara Layout on Thanisandra Main Road. He directed officials to divert the sewage into the underground drainage system.