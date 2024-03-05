WestBridge Capital pledges ₹25 crore to Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment

March 05, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

WestBridge Capital has pledged ₹25 crores to Bengaluru-based Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) to strengthen linkages between science and policy in the environment sector in India.

Previously, with the support of the investment firm, ATREE established the Centre for Policy Design to bolster its capacity to convert research to on-the-ground impact.

“Moving the needle on policy requires bridging the gap between academics, civil society, and policymakers. ATREE is well positioned to develop such insights from rigorous and long-term research that can support effective decision making and shape public policy discourse,” said Sandeep Singhal, Managing Partner, WestBridge Capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre for Policy Design (CPD) at ATREE focused its initial efforts on socially and ecologically responsible restoration. With the fresh funding, ATREE plans to expand the Centre’s footprint to broader thematic areas aligned with the research focus areas of the organisation.

“Mitigating the impact of environmental risks requires immediate but thoughtful action that is at the heart of the Science-Practice-Policy interface. For such action to translate into meaningful impact, a long-term vision that is backed by strong and unwavering commitment is needed. ATREE is grateful for the support provided by WestBridge Capital in building this much needed capacity” said Anita Arjundas, Executive Director, ATREE.

ATREE has been consistently ranked among the top 20 environmental think tanks globally and the top two in Asia by the University of Pennsylvania Go To Think Tank Index.

Established in 1996, the research institute has been focusing its efforts to generate interdisciplinary knowledge for achieving environmental conservation and sustainable development in a socially just manner, to enable the use of this knowledge by policymakers and society, and to train the next generation of scholars and leaders.

“Environment and conservation policies in India should have a strong and robust scientific foundation, and be adaptive and responsive to the needs of a diverse set of stakeholders and circumstances. This is where we will leverage 25 years of ATREE’s pioneering efforts in fostering interdisciplinary science in sustainability practice to meet the most urgent challenges of the ongoing climate and biodiversity crisis.” said Abi T. Vanak, Director - Centre for Policy Design and Senior Fellow, ATREE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.