Water adalat on March 28 

March 26, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold water adalat on Thursday, March 28, between 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to address the grievances related to water billing, delays in providing water supply and sanitary connections, delays in converting from domestic connection to non-domestic connection and other related issues. 

According to a BWSSB release, the adalat will be held at the following sub divisions: 

South East 3 : Central Jail Road, Koodlu GLR premises; South East 6, 9th Main, BTM 2nd Stage; West 1-3: Dr. M.C. Modi Road, Rajajinagar.  North West 5: 1st Floor, 7th Main, MEI Layout, Hesarghatta Road. North 2-3: 1st Floor, Pinakini Bhavan, Doddaballapur Road, Yelahanka.  South 1-3: 21st Main Road, 11th Block, Anjanapura; South West 3: 3, MNK Park, Basavanagudi, South West 6: 4th Block, Banashankari 6th Stage, Pavanapura, opposite Raghavendra Swamy Temple, Ligadheeranahalli, and East 2-4: 1st B Cross, East NGEF Layout, Kasturinagar. 

