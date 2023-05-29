Wall painter killed by friend over trivial row in Bengaluru

May 29, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - Bengaluru

A 40-year-old wall painter was stomped to death allegedly by his friend over a trivial row in Kadugodi on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Virendra Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh. He was living in a labourers’ shed at Sadarmangala along with the accused Mahendra Verma, 29, and working as a painter for a private hospital.

A probe revealed that Virendra was an alcoholic and was an irregular to work. Due to this, his partner Mahendra used to get more work. They would fight over this regularly and on Friday too they had a fight with a similar issue, said the police. An enraged Mahendra allegedly pushed Virendra to the ground and stomped on his neck in a fit of rage.

While Virendra died, Mahendra, thinking that he was sleeping, left him unattended. The murder came to light the next day when other labourers went to wake up Virendra but he was not moving. After repeated attempts, they alerted the contractor who rushed to the spot and found him dead, said the police.

The Kadugodi police shifted the body to post-mortem and while probing further, it was revealed that it was Mahendra who was last seen with Virendra.

The police detained Mahendra who confessed to the crime after a detailed inquiry. He was charged with murder and further investigation is on.

