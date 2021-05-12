Walk-in triage centre in every Assembly constituency

12 May 2021 07:40 IST

Doctors will assess the condition of COVID-19 patients

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Tuesday issued guidelines for the running and management of triage centres, which will be set up in all Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru as well as in COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs).

Each triage centre will have a team of doctors 24/7 working in three shifts. They will assess the condition of patients and decide whether they should be admitted to a CCC or referred to a higher medical facility, said the BBMP in a statement. The triage centres shall be a walk-in facility.

“There shall be sufficient number of ambulances in the triage centre and also at the CCCs to shift patients in case of an emergency. Each centre shall be attached to an exclusive referral hospital, medical college or private hospital,” said the statement.

Advertising

Advertising