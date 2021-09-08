‘Waiting period for some Mercedes-Benz cars ranges from 8-16 weeks’

Mercedes-Benz MD & CEO Martin Schwenk

Bengaluru

08 September 2021

MD & CEO Martin Schwenk claims company is witnessing a V-shaped recovery

Mercedes-Benz is witnessing a V-shaped recovery with double-digit sales growth in the period from January to August 2021, said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

“Our sales growth comes on the back of an exciting portfolio comprising 11 new products launched this year, and many more are in the pipeline. Strong demand for our products has also led to a waiting period, ranging from 8 to 16 weeks for some of the car lines.,” Mr. Schwenk said while addressing mediapersons in Bengaluru on September 8 in connection with the 20th anniversary of the company’s association with Sundaram Motors.

The luxury car brand announced ‘Dreamfest’, a financial benefits package to help customers who are aspiring to own Mercedes-Benz cars. It comes with loan options from Mercedes-Benz Financial and offers a buyback facility for existing Mercedes-Benz owners who are looking to upgrade their cars. ‘Dreamfest’ would be applicable till October 31 on purchase of select Mercedes-Benz models, including the A-class limousine, GLA, GLC, and the E-class.

“With the gradual recovery of economic activities, the upcoming festive season will be a key enabler in strengthening the resurgent customer sentiment,” Mr. Schwenk said.

In 2001, Sundaram Motors started with display space for 4 cars. Now, it has the capacity to display 41 cars. In the last 20 years, the dealer sold 10,250 Mercedes-Benz cars and serviced 1,68,000 cars.

Sharath Vijayraghavan, Executive Director, TVS Sundaram Motors, said, “To mark the anniversary, we are announcing an array of innovative customer initiatives under the tagline ‘Sundaram Signature Services’ that will add value to the ownership experience of our customers.”

Mercedes-Benz India inaugurated a Mercedes-Benz Studio at Sundaram Motors’ Kasturba Road facility to offer one-stop, customised colouring solutions and a wide range of personalised bundled services to customers.