Voters’ data ‘theft’: Another accused arrested

November 22, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Halasurugate police on Tuesday arrested Lokesh K.M., who allegedly coordinated the survey by the Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust.

Lokesh, who was close to the prime accused Ravi Kumar, was looking after the administration of the trust and and was supervising the survey. He is the sixth person arrested in the case, so far, linked to the trust.

Lokesh has been taken into custody to ascertain how exactly he procured the ids and the possible nexus with the Revenue officials who are in the dock.

