Virtual Intelligence System launched

October 13, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions (SCEI) on Thursday launched the Virtual Intelligence System for Tailored Academics (VISTA) by Infinity Learn.

Sushma Boppanna, the Academic Director of SCEI, in a release, emphasised the institution’s dedication to delivering quality education. “We have a great system of education, and our success in providing quality education to our students speaks for itself. We recognized the challenges that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting both teachers and students. To address these issues, we have launched VISTA, a platform for online learning. Through VISTA, students have access to educational videos and can revisit topics at their convenience. This platform empowers students to take control of their learning, reducing their dependence on teachers, siblings, or parents.”

Ujwal Singh, president and CEO of Infinity Learn, highlighted the transformative potential of the VISTA project and its focus on personalized learning.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.