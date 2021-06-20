Vaccine: BBMP to draw up ‘micro plans’

Bengaluru

20 June 2021 23:45 IST

With a further easing of lockdown restrictions, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) plans to draw up ‘micro plans’ for each zone to ramp up vaccinations.

Covaxin vaccine is available and the first dose will be given to those above 45 years, said BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, who held a virtual meeting on vaccination campaign on Sunday.

Mr. Gupta directed officials to vaccinate as many eligible beneficiaries as possible in the city by deploying more teams. Zone-wise targets should also be fixed, he said.

Special camps will cover street vendors, garment workers, taxi and autorickshaw drivers, vendors in APMC market, bank staff, hotel staff, and construction workers.

Marshals will be deployed to oversee the vaccination sites, while senior officials have been directed to inspect the vaccination process.

Priority would be given to beneficiaries over 45 years. “The vaccination of beneficiaries whose second dose is pending, vaccination of health workers and frontline workers, eligible beneficiaries recognised by the government in the age group of 18 to 44 years, and frontline workers in the health sector will be conducted as per government directions,” said Mr. Gupta.