Vaccination drive for slum-dwellers, street vendors, metro workers

As many as 53,000 street vendors to benefit

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday launched a vaccination drive for slum-dwellers, street vendors and Namma Metro workers in different parts of the city. As many as 53,000 street vendors have been identified for vaccination while Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will vaccinate 7,500 workers in the first round.

Two-day vaccination camps have been organised at National College, M.G. Road, Baiyappanahalli and Vijayanagar metro stations. Each station will have six session sites with facilities to vaccinate 900 metro workers. Three organisations have joined hands with the BMRCL to provide free vaccination to the workers

Mr. Yediyurappa acknowledged the contribution of the private sector, which has provided ₹175 crore under Corporate Social Responsibility to the Karnataka government for COVID-19 management. He called upon citizens to get vaccinated and follow guidelines to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He inaugurated the newly renovated Garden City Hospital in Jayanagar. The hospital, which will work under the Jayanagar General Hospital, has 10 ICU, 10 HDU and 50 oxygenated beds.