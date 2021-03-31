‘U.S. firms should make use of State’s business ecosystem’

31 March 2021 07:09 IST

American businessmen and industry players should ramp up their activities in Karnataka and benefit from the incentives and supportive measures offered by the government, urged Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

Speaking at a virtual event organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum on Tuesday he said the State government's sector-specific policies for Information Technology, Biotechnology, Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) and Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) were aimed at incentivising global businesses operating in the State.

“We have recently formulated a policy – The Engineering Research & Development Policy – specifically to promote and incentivise research & development with the objective of making the State a ‘Destination of Choice’ for ER&D in the country,” he highlighted.

