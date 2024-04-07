ADVERTISEMENT

Tyre godown gutted in Chamarajapet

April 07, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A tyre godown situated at Gavipura in Chamarajapet was gutted in an accidental fire that broke out early on Sunday. As there was no one inside the godown and it was locked, no casualties were reported.

The fire broke out around 4.30 a.m. and neighbours heard a burst. They came out to find that fire had engulfed the godown. As the godown had stored thousands of tyres, tubes and plastic material, the fire spread rapidly and the entire godown was gutted. Five fire tenders rushed to the spot and after five hours of struggle, brought the fire under control.

The officials suspect an electrical short circuit could be the reason behind the accident, but a probe is on to ascertain the exact reason.

