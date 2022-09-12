Two persons found murdered

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 12, 2022 23:59 IST

A 25-year-old autorickshaw driver was stabbed to death allegedly by a colleague over a trivial row at Jalahalli cross in Peenya police station limits on Sunday night.

The deceased, identified as Siddique, had asked for water to drink from his colleague, identified as Ajay, using a slang. Enraged, Ajay stabbed him and escaped. The severely wounded Siddique was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed later. The Peenya police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

In another incident, a 50-year-old beggar was bludgeoned to death on Pipeline Road in Yeshwanthpur on Sunday night. The police found the beggar in a pool of blood. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, a police officer said . The police are trying to track down the assailant.

