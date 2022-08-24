Two held for stealing 16 bikes worth ₹12 lakh

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 24, 2022 21:00 IST

The Madiwala police on Wednesday arrested one and held a juvenile for allegedly stealing 16 bikes worth ₹12 lakh in the last few months.

The accused would move around residential areas to identify bikes parked outside the house and break the locks. The accused would then direct the ignition wiring to start and sped away.

The accused had sold the expensive bikes for ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 promising to get the documents. This money the accused would blow on vices and dining at expensive restaurants and shopping, said the police.

Based on a series of bike theft complaints, C.K. Baba, DCP, south-east division, formed a special team who managed to identify the accused through CCTV footage and track them down.

