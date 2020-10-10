Two held for carrying ₹27 lakh unaccounted cash

Bengaluru

The Suddaguntepalya police have arrested two people who had ₹27.17 lakh in cash which they were allegedly not able to account for. The accused, Mohammed Nihal, 21, and Anwar K.K., 25, from Kerala — were caught by the police on patrolling duty while they were moving suspiciously on Tavarekere Main Road on Friday.

“When they saw the police approach them, they tried to flee. But the patrolling team chased and caught them,” said a police officer. The police suspect that the accused are part of a hawala racket and are investigating further.

