Two doctors duped in separate incidents

Bengaluru

02 November 2021 01:07 IST

Both of them lose ₹45,000 totally

A dentist and an owner of a pathology lab became the victims of cyber crooks who posed as patients and duped them in separate incidents and made away with ₹45,000.

G. Nagajyothi, a 50-year-old dentist from Nagarabhavi, in her complaint to the West Division cyber crime police recently, said that the accused called her seeking an online consultation. The accused, posing as Praveen Kumar from J.P. Nagar, said that he wanted to get a dental implant for his father and asked for the charges.

Dr. Nagajyothi said she would first consult the patient and examine him physically and the accused sent a photo of the patient.

As soon as the fee was revealed, the accused sent her ₹2 on Google Pay, asking her to accept a link so that he could send the fee in advance. As soon as the link was accepted, ₹20,000 was debited from her account and the accused was not reachable.

Similarly, a conman, posing as an Army officer, called Manasa H.P., the owner of a path lab in Rajajinagar, and asked for the invoice.

As soon as Dr. Manasa shared the details, he sent a link on the pretext of payment asking her to accept it. Seconds after she accepted the link, ₹25,000 was deducted from her account. Based on her complaint, the North Division cyber crime police have taken up a case and are investigating.

A police officer said it is the most common form of online fraud.