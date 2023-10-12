ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day HR seminar inagurated at XIME

October 12, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day HR Seminar on the theme ‘The Evolving HR: Promises and Challenges’ organised by Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME) Bangalore, was inaugurated on Thursday.

According to a release from XIME, the Chairman of XIME Bangalore, Prof. J. Philp, in his address, highlighted the critical issues concerning the hybrid work model, such as team building in a virtual environment, cultural challenges, power shifts, evolving performance assessment methods, and employee retention. He concluded his address with a quote: ‘Convert an organisation into a family’ and bring back family values as a solution.

The chief guest, Pravin Iyer, Managing Director, Relicare Tech Service, discussed the impact of artificial and natural intelligence, the influence of COVID-19 on work trends, and the shift towards hybrid models. He underlined the need for a balance between on-site and remote work, the efficiency of virtual meetings, and the growing importance of employee well-being.

S. Deenadayalan, Founder of Skill Academy, in his felicitation address, stressed the future of manufacturing and the importance of entrepreneurship, originality, and resilience in a rapidly changing landscape.

