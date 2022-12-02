Two boys who were electrocuted critical

December 02, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The condition of two school boys who sustained severe burn injuries after they came in contact with a high-tension power line, is extremely critical and chances of their survival are slim, sources in Victoria Hospital, where they are being treated, said.

Chandran, 13, and Supreeth, 11, students of Government Primary School in Nandini Layout, tried to catch pigeons which were on a high-tension power line using an iron rod from the terrace of a building below the power line on Thursday evening, and were electrocuted.

Sources in Victoria Hospital said Chandran had suffered over 90% burns and Supreeth over 75% burns. “Presently, they are clinically stable, but their condition continues to be critical,” a doctor said.

The Nandini Layout police said no complaint had been filed alleging negligence against Bescom, so no case has been filed against the power utility. “The houses built below the high-tension power line are illegal and violate Bescom norms. So the parents of the children are scared to lodge any complaint,” a senior police official said.