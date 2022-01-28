BengaluruBengaluru 28 January 2022 20:39 IST
Comments
Two arrested; 3.6 kg of ambergris seized
Updated: 28 January 2022 20:39 IST
The police arrested two persons for allegedly trying to sell ambergris, produced in the digestive system of sperm whales. It’s often called floating gold as it is reportedly a sought-after ingredient in the perfume industry.
Given its rarity, it can cost as much as ₹1 crore a kg. The police recovered 3.6. kg of ambergris from the duo. The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Riyaz Ahmed, 58, and Mohammed Ghouse, 51, both residents of Bengaluru.
More In Bengaluru
Read more...