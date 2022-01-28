Two arrested; 3.6 kg of ambergris seized

Bengaluru

28 January 2022 20:39 IST

The police arrested two persons for allegedly trying to sell ambergris, produced in the digestive system of sperm whales. It’s often called floating gold as it is reportedly a sought-after ingredient in the perfume industry.

Given its rarity, it can cost as much as ₹1 crore a kg. The police recovered 3.6. kg of ambergris from the duo. The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Riyaz Ahmed, 58, and Mohammed Ghouse, 51, both residents of Bengaluru.

Advertising

Advertising