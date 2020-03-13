Trucks stopped from dumping chemical into river

13 March 2020 00:16 IST

Alert marshals stopped two trucks from dumping chemical waste into Vrishabhavathi River near Rajarajeshwari Nagar arch on Tuesday morning. The police, who registered an FIR based on the complaint filed by BBMP Health officer Manohar Hegde, are tracking the truck owners.

Mr. Hegde in his complaint said he has instructed the marshals to step up patrolling following a series of complaints from residents stating that chemical effluents were being dumped into the already-polluted river.

While on duty, at around 2 a.m., the marshals caught two trucks dumping the chemical waste. Sensing trouble, the drivers drove away before the marshals stopped them. “However, the marshals managed to take down the registration number of vehicles and reported the matter,” said a police officer.

The dumping of waste into the river is a problem that residents have complained about. In January, residents of a gated community caught a truck driver trying to dump chemical waste. They filed a complaint with Kengeri police , but no arrests have been made so far.